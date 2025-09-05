Ex-Hull FC man Tex Hoy kicked four crucial points to help Castleford Tigers down rivals Wakefield Trinity on Friday night, a result which has thrown his former employers a much-needed play-off lifeline.

Sat in sixth spot, Wakefield began the evening one competition point better off than Hull with both still having three games to play.

Had Trinity won the game away against their nearest and dearest, as expected by most, they’d have opened up a three-point gap on FC – who have to travel to rivals Hull KR on Sunday afternoon.

But now, no matter what happens on Sunday afternoon at Craven Park, FC will be no worse off in terms of how the ladder sits in their battle for sixth.

Hull FC old boy helps provide play-off lifeline as Castleford stun rivals Wakefield

Chris Atkin, Elliot Wallis, Sam Wood, Alex Mellor and Liam Horne were Cas’ try-scorers on home soil on Friday night, but just three of those were converted.

Hoy, who joined the Tigers following his exit from Hull last year, was responsible for two of those three conversions, earning four points.

And with the game finishing 26-22 in the hosts’ favour: those four points proved the difference.

Where the Black and Whites’ top six hopes are concerned, they may well still need a favour from rivals KR, who travel to Wakefield next week.

As a result of Wigan Warriors’ win at St Helens, Willie Peters’ side can no longer officially cement the League Leaders’ Shield on Sunday when they host FC.

Accordingly, they will head to Wakefield next Saturday needing to avoid defeat to mathematically secure top spot and their second piece of silverware this year, unless Wigan themselves slip-up unexpectedly at home against Cas.

All of a sudden, the race for sixth between Hull and Wakefield doesn’t look anywhere near as clear-cut as before.

FC host Warrington Wolves next weekend before rounding off their campaign with a home game against strugglers Catalans Dragons.

After Trinity host KR, they round off the campaign with a trip to financially-stricken Salford Red Devils. Victories in those two games could well be enough to edge sixth.

We are in for a tremendous few weeks of rugby league!

The race for sixth: Remaining fixtures

Wakefield Trinity – 26 points

Round 26: Hull KR (H)

Round 27: Salford Red Devils (A)

Hull FC – 25 points

Round 25: Hull KR (A)

Round 26: Warrington Wolves (H)

Round 27: Catalans Dragons (H)

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Exclusive – Hull FC star Sam Eseh lifts lid on mother’s cancer journey in emotional interview

👉 Super League club accounts – Only ONE profit and four lose over £1million

👉 2025 Super League play-off schedule revealed as path to Old Trafford laid out

👉 Top lawyer issues ‘very bleak’ warning on Salford Red Devils future after latest court hearing

👉 Hull FC overseas star confirms shock retirement as recruitment window opens up