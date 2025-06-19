Hull FC have been dubbed ‘not the full package’ yet in their bid to return to Super League’s upper echelons: but Black and Whites fans should still content with the strides they have made this year.

That’s the view of top pundits Kevin Brown and Kyle Amor, who have been speaking on The Last Tackle podcast in a comprehensive mid-season review of all 12 Super League clubs.

John Cartwright’s side began the year very well and were in the mix for top spot, before falling away somewhat after Easter.

Their cause has not been helped by injuries to key players including new recruit Will Pryce and influential forward John Asiata.

And after last weekend’s defeat to Castleford Tigers, Brown admitted Hull’s overall squad depth is the thing holding them back from mounting a serious title challenge in 2025.

He said: “Potentially because of a couple of injuries, Hull have jumped into the market for emergency recruitment. Will Pryce has been injured and (Jed) Cartwright is injured, they’re big players for that club.

“It’s quite simple, they aren’t the full package yet. What Richie Myler and Andrew Thirkill have done so far is good but they haven’t got the squad to consistently compete against the top sides at this moment in time.”

But Amor interjected and insisted that compared to this time 12 months ago, the strides Hull have made have been significant – and that should not be overlooked.

“It’s about perspective for Hull,” the former St Helens prop said. “We were talking about them at rock bottom last year and anything is an improvement.

“On Good Friday it was who was going to come out on top of the league. Yes, they’ve hit a bump in the road but if you speak to any Black and Whites fan this season they’ll say they’ve been delighted with what they’ve seen.”

