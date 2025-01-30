Hull FC name EIGHT new signings in squad for Castleford Tigers friendly

Hull FC head coach John Cartwright has named an extended 28-man squad for their pre-season clash against Castleford Tigers, with a whopping eight new signings included.

The game, which serves as former Black and Whites and current Tigers man Joe Westerman’s testimonial, is the first game under new boss Cartwright following his arrival this off-season.

Jordan Rapana, Zak Hardaker, Aidan Sezer, Amir Bourouh, John Asiata, Cade Cust and Hugo Salabio are all in line for their maiden appearance in a Hull FC shirt, and form a strong-looking squad.

Herman Ese’ese, Ed Chamberlain, Ligi Sao, Jed Cartwright, Jordan Lane, Lewis Martin and Denive Balmforth are just some of the familiar names in the squad looking to make an impression on the new boss ahead of the new campaign.

Elsewhere, Cartwright has selected five youth players in his squad, as Lennon Clark, Will Hutchinson, Lloyd Kemp, Will Kirby and Joe Ward all make the squad.

However, they will be without Davy Litten, Jack Charles, Matty Laidlaw and Nick Staveley this weekend, with all four men currently out through injury. Yusuf Aydin is also unavailable this weekend through suspension, which has been carried over from 2024.

“The players are ready to play now,” Cartwright said. “It’s been a long, tough pre-season and we’re looking at a strong squad in terms of their fitness.”

“In terms of training at this stage where we’re close to the start of the season, you can’t back right off because that will make the players a little stale. Training will still be tough.”

“Whilst there’s not two points on the line against Castleford, there are a lot of new faces involved in the playing squad and the coaching staff, and everybody wants to impress. So I imagine that’s going to be a pretty intense game.”

Hull FC squad to face Castleford Tigers in full

1 Jordan Rapana, 2 Harvey Barron, 3 Zak Hardaker, 4 Ed Chamberlain, 5 Tom Briscoe, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Herman Ese’ese, 9 Amir Bourouh, 10 Ligi Sao, 11 Jed Cartwright, 12 Jordan Lane, 13 John Asiata, 14 Cade Cust, 17 Jack Ashworth, 19 Brad Fash, 21 Will Gardiner, 22 Lewis Martin, 23 Logan Moy, 25 Denive Balmforth, 26 Zach Jebson, 29 Ryan Westerman, 30 Callum Kemp, 31, Hugo Salabio, Lennon Clark, Will Hutchinson, Lloyd Kemp, Will Kirby, Joe Ward

