Hull FC must now wield axe to end shambolic decade of decline

If Hull FC supporters didn’t think things could get any worse, their players managed to serve up a surprise for all the wrong reasons on Thursday night.

The reality of this situation should now be hitting home for all associated with one of Super League’s biggest clubs – they could actually finish bottom of Super League. Even more embarrassing than that, it is now a distinct possibility for the second time in just three years.

That annus horribilis in 2024, when they narrowly avoided the wooden spoon on points difference ahead of a London Broncos side spending far less than they were, was supposed to be the wake-up call and the catalyst for change. But this year, it now looks entirely possible Hull will finish below all three promoted clubs. Some of them are spending less, by a distance.

We know Steve McNamara is heading to the MKM Stadium next year. And we know injuries have hit Hull hard throughout 2026. But all of these are distractions and if anyone is believing them as such, they are being conned.

The Black and Whites, roared on every single week by a fanbase whose loyalty simply cannot be questioned, are a categorical mess on the field. There are questions about whether they are in the right place off it, too.

CEO Richie Myler is now facing a big task alongside McNamara; to cut this squad apart piece by piece – because it is now surely irrefutably time for the hierarchy to wield the proverbial axe again and undergo a major rebuild. Hull’s current squad, while injury-hit, has too many holes in it to be considered realistic challengers with the scale of recruitment the salaries their current off-contract players would provide. Contracted players will have to go. Some on merit, others through necessity.

That of course brings questions around on their recruitment, which for a prolonged period has not been good enough. You could go through this squad one by one and really question whether Hull have had bang for their buck on that many players brought in, certainly since the dismal 2024 campaign.

John Asiata is clearly a talent, but has documented injury problems that Hull surely must have known about. Harvie Hill has not quite turned into the pack leader Hull were hoping. Amir Bourouh is being offered around to clubs ahead of the final year of his contract – as is captain Aidan Sezer. Jake Arthur – so far at least – just hasn’t worked.

On Thursday night, there were only really Joe Batchelor and Ethan O’Neill who came out of that game with any credit. Over a longer period of time, players like Zak Hardaker have similar credit in the bank – but cases like these are few and far between. Two wins in 13 games also offers an argument that Andy Last has to carry some of the responsibility. Hull have regressed since John Cartwright left, but that was a situation that had to happen once their plans for McNamara became concrete.

These problems are not just a trait of the current regime, either. They have haunted Hull since their success a decade ago, when Lee Radford won back-to-back Challenge Cups and made them a force at the top end of Super League. It is no coincidence that came alongside successful recruitment, with the likes of Mark Minichiello and, crucially, Gareth Ellis. How they would love another Ellis now.

The threat of no relegation has allowed some clubs to coast for too long, knowing whatever they do, there are no real consequences at the end of it. Wakefield Trinity showed in 2023 that going down can be the catalyst for change. Hull KR and Leigh Leopards are also clearly excellent examples of taking one step back to take two forwards.

Relegation is not an option for Hull this year; they are a Grade A club off the field and on merit. There is clearly immense potential with the club still despite all their problems in terms of results. But potentially finishing bottom again this season should be treated as the last real wake-up call for everyone at the Black and Whites.

In truth, ask privately and those who matter know they are already in desperate need of major off-season surgery. It is coming. There are just some motions – namely six more games – to go through. That should act as a crumb of comfort to Hull supporters – those in power know this can’t go on.

Because as they would admit, one day, perhaps this fanbase will not be as loyal and forgiving as they seemingly are now. It is time for change – and if Hull don’t get it right on the field next time, you wonder where the smoking gun will turn next.