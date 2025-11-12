Hull FC man makes cross-Super League switch for 2026 as loan deal confirmed

York Knights have further bolstered their ranks ahead of the 2026 season, with Hull FC man Denive Balmforth joining the club on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old hooker is the 10th new face to sign for the Knights ahead of their maiden Super League season, joining Paul Vaughan, Josh Griffin, Jordan Lipp, Sam Wood, Justin Sangare, Jon Bennison, Jack Smith, Danny Richardson and Matty Foster in heading to the LNER Community Stadium for next season.

Hull FC do have a recall option, with Balmforth under contract at the MKM Stadium until 2028.

‘He’s got all the ability in the world for his age’

The Leeds-native came through the Warrington Wolves system before moving to Hull in 2022. He later made his senior bow for the Black and Whites in April of that year, and has since recorded a tally of 30 first-grade appearances for the club. He has also scored seven tries in that time.

He also spent some time at Catalans Dragons in 2025, impressing in his 10 appearances for the French outfit.

🫡 𝘽𝘼𝙇𝙈𝙁𝙊𝙍𝙏𝙃 𝘼𝙍𝙍𝙄𝙑𝙀𝙎 𝙊𝙉 𝙇𝙊𝘼𝙉 We’re thrilled to announce the signing of Denive Balmforth on a season-long loan from @hullfcofficial, thanks to support from Squad Builder! Seeking regular game time, the 22-year-old hooker joins the Knights after making 30… pic.twitter.com/m1BcjyhASF — York RLFC Knights (@YorkRLFC) November 12, 2025

Commenting on his latest recruit, Knights boss Applegarth said: “Denive’s going to add an injection of pace out of nine. I’ve coached Denive in the England programmes coming through the youth ranks, and I can’t thank Hull FC enough for letting us have a season-long loan.

“He could be anything he wants to be. He’s got all the ability in the world for his age.

“I’m really excited about working with him again. I think the York fans will really enjoy watching him play, especially if we get on the front foot.

“Denive’s a great nine to come off the bench and inject some pace and he can’t ask for a better mentor to be learning how to play nine off than Paul McShane.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him and he’ll be a massive addition to the squad.”

Balmforth also becomes the latest Airlie Bird to join a newly-promoted side on loan for 2026, with Ed Chamberlain spending the 2026 season at Bradford Bulls.

