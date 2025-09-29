Hull FC make seventh signing for 2026 as latest recruit’s contract length confirmed

Hull FC have announced the signing of Catalans Dragons star Arthur Romano on a two-year deal, with the France international becoming the seventh confirmed arrival at the MKM Stadium for 2026.

Carpentras-born Romano has spent his entire career to date with Catalans having come through their youth ranks to make his senior bow in 2017, coincidentally against Hull in the Challenge Cup.

Featuring 95 times in total for the Dragons, he has never been permanently contracted elsewhere, with his only stints away from Perpignan coming out on loan at fellow French side Toulouse Olympique.

But having seen his exit from the Stade Gilbert Brutus announced at the back end of last month among a total of 13 departures from Joel Tomkins’ squad, FC have now moved to snap him up.

The 28-year-old follows Sam Lisone, Jake Arthur, Connor Bailey, Joe Batchelor, James Bell and Harvie Hill in making the move to West Hull ahead of next season.

‘I’m fully committed to giving my best every day’

Including his nine caps for France on the international stage, with the first of those earned back in June 2022 against Wales, Romano has made just over 100 senior career appearances.

As his move to Hull was announced on Monday evening, he said: “It’s an honour to join a historic club like Hull FC, with its proud tradition and passionate supporters.

“I’m really excited to take on this new challenge in a different country and culture, and I’m looking forward to meeting my new team-mates.

“I’m fully committed to giving my best every day and working hard to help the team achieve its goals.”

86 of Romano’s appearances to date have come in Super League, producing 19 of his 26 career tries.

The Black and Whites have tied him down until the end of the 2027 campaign.

Director of Rugby Gareth Ellis, added: “As somebody who has played nearly 100 Super League games, Arthur is a great pick up for us because of the competition he will offer for places in the outside-backs.

“We know we need to add some quality in-depth to the squad, and I think if you look at some of the recruits we have made for 2026, you can say we are taking the right steps to address that.

“Arthur is an evasive player, one of the key attributes you need as a modern-day outside back.

“He’s strong, powerful and fast. He is a great addition to our squad for 2026, and I’m looking forward to seeing him in our black and white colours.”

