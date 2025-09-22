Hull FC have confirmed that they will not be offering Liam Watts a new contract to remain with the club in 2026: but the forward looks set to play on elsewhere.

Watts rejoined Hull midway through this year after being granted a release from Castleford Tigers. He went on to make eight appearances but was a valuable member of John Cartwright’s squad off the field.

Having made almost 400 appearances throughout his career, but now looks set to continue his career in the Championship. Featherstone Rovers are believed to have expressed an interest in the forward.

Watts made 160 appearances for Hull across two stints, and discussions over the prospect of a new deal had taken place towards the end of the season.

But with the Black and Whites’ season now officially over, it has been confirmed he will be the latest player to leave ahead of a 2026 rebuild.

In a statement, Hull said: The club thanks Liam for his significant contribution to Hull FC across both spells, and wishes him and his family the very best of luck for his future in rugby league and beyond.”

Watts joins the likes of Jordan Rapana, Sam Eseh and Jack Ashworth as players who are leaving Hull following an impressive first season under Cartwright.

But with interest in the second tier in the 35-year-old, it is clear that Watts will not be hanging up the boots any time soon, and could well be carrying on outside Super League in 2026.

