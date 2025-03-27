Hull FC make ‘huge statement’ as key forward pens mammoth new deal with length revealed

Hull FC have tied down star powerhouse Herman Ese’ese to a new long-term contract, keeping him at the MKM Stadium until at least the end of the 2029 season.

Ese’ese, who has international caps on his CV for both Samoa and New Zealand having been born in Auckland, joined Hull ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Making 31 appearances in an Airlie Birds shirt to date, the 30-year-old was sent to the sin-bin on debut in a home defeat to rivals Hull KR, but has since gone on to endear himself the FC faithful.

Winning both the Players’ Player of the Year and Supporters’ Player of the Year awards at the end of 2024, he has started this campaign with a bang, scoring three tries in six appearances across all competitions.

The 30-year-old’s new deal with the club was announced by Sky Sports ahead of Hull‘s clash with Castleford Tigers at The Jungle on Thursday night.

He said: “I’m so happy to be extending my time at this amazing club with such a rich history and the best fan base in the league.

“I’d like to thank the supporters for always showing love and support towards me ever since I arrived in Hull.

I believe we are building towards something special here and I am really privileged to be a part of that. I’m buzzing that I get to don the famous black and white jersey for more years to come, and I will always give 100%.”

Ese’ese is the latest in an ever-growing list of players to commit their futures to Hull, with youngsters Lewis Martin, Harvey Barron, Denive Balmforth and Will Hutchinson all already penning new dealsso this year.

FC CEO Richie Myler added: “This is a huge statement for our club. Herman has been outstanding in every respect since joining Hull FC.

“His performances speak for themselves, but it’s also the standards he sets both on and off the field, the leadership he brings, and the example he gives to our younger players.

“Retaining someone of his calibre – in the prime of his career – is a sign of our intent and ambition for the future.”

‘Herman epitomises everything we’re building at this club’

Powerhouse Ese’ese had donned a shirt for a multitude of clubs Down Under prior to his move into Super League with Hull.

Having represented Canterbury Bulldogs, Brisbane Broncos, Newcastle Knights and the Gold Coast Titans at first-grade level, his NRL appearance tally is comfortably north of 120.

After securing the forward long-term, Airlie Birds head coach John Cartwright hailed him, saying: “Herman epitomises everything we’re building at this club – hard work, professionalism, and a real team-first mentality.

“He’s not just been one of the best front-rowers in the competition this season – he’s been a genuine leader within our group.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to continue working with him in the years ahead.”

As part of this contract extension, Hull also hold the option to extend his deal by an extra 12 months in their favour.

