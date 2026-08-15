Hull FC have announced that Denive Balmforth will return to the MKM Stadium following the conclusion of his loa spell with York Knights.

Balmforth has spent the season with the Super League newcomers and has made 26 appearances for the club in what has been his first full season as a Super League player.

The 22-year-old has made 30 appearances for Hull in his career and will now be part of the club’s hooking department next season. The announcement comes after Amir Bourouh’s move to Catalans Dragons was officially confirmed.

As first reported by Love Rugby League, Bourouh will head to France next season to link up with former Black and Whites head coach John Cartwight. The former Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils player was under contract but allowed the opportunity to explore his options elsewere.

In a statement, the club said: “The club believes Denive’s time at York has been an important part of his continued development, giving him regular Super League minutes and the opportunity to further mature as a player.

“Hull FC can also confirm that Amir Bourouh will depart the club at the end of the 2026 Betfred Super League season. Bourouh has been released from the remainder of his contract to pursue an opportunity with Catalans Dragons in 2027.

“Everyone at Hull FC would like to thank Amir for his contribution to the club and wish him the very best for his future in the sport.”

Bourouh has spent two seasons at the MKM and been regular for the club, but is now set to make the move to Perpignan, with Alrix Da Costa to move the other way, as reported first by Love Rugby League.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Catalans Dragons,” 25-year-old Bourouh said. “I believe I have played my best rugby so far under John Cartwright, but I also know that I still have so much more to give. So I can’t wait to get started with John and the rest of the team. The Dragons have huge ambitions and are determined to build on their previous successes. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be a part of that journey. This is a huge move for me and my family, and we’re really excited about the opportunity John has given me.”

York have signed Thomas Doyle to strengthen their hooker options with Balmforth set to depart.