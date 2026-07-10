There are still nine rounds left to play in 2026 but for Hull FC, the goal is now clear: begin to clear the proverbial decks and ensure that Steve McNamara has minimal mess to clean up.

The nature of their latest defeat to York Knights on Thursday represented the nadir of a season that has rapidly spiralled out of control. The promise from last year’s progression under John Cartwright is gone, and while Cartwright himself has long since left the building, the Black and Whites remain in a state of deep malaise.

Clearly, the hierarchy at Hull have some huge decisions to make and some big calls to ponder before McNamara officially starts work in November.

But there is one problem which now stands out so much, Hull must use the rest of this season to figure out how to ensure it doesn’t re-appear next year.

The future of star half-back Jake Arthur.

Hull clearly have plans to move on from their existing frontline pairing of Arthur and Aidan Sezer. The latter, the club captain, has been offered to clubs and has effectively been told he is free to leave. It is a departure that has felt inevitable ever since Sezer spoke out in support of Cartwright hours before he was relieved of his duties as coach.

Sezer proved last year he is not a bad player. He will do a job for someone in 2027, should he find another deal. But right now he is the wrong player at the wrong time for Hull for multiple reasons.

Sezer and Arthur as a half-back pairing does not work. The two do not compliment each other; if anything, they almost feel too similar and would both benefit from someone completely different at the side of them in terms of profile and style of play.

So if Hull are intent on moving Sezer on, they now need to give Arthur a prolonged chance to take the team on and be given the opportunity to run with it for the final nine games.

He, like Sezer, has another year under contract at the MKM Stadium but there is no suggestion either party want to cut it short. There is quite clearly a player of some promise in Arthur, but he has felt somewhat stifled by not being given more responsibility.

You could make a strong argument that his some of his best performances came when Sezer wasn’t in the team; namely the back-to-back wins over Leeds and Catalans earlier in the year. Arthur was in the halves with Zak Hardaker for one of those games, and Cade Cust for another; neither are recognised half-backs in 2026, even if Cust was previously.

There appears to be a realistic spine option coming through too for 2027, with new recruit Bailey Hodgson getting the run at fullback and Will Pryce going into the halves as a running threat at six. That would free up Arthur to become Hull’s seven, general and all-round leader.

But the time to try Arthur in the role is surely before the end of this season. Hull, at this stage, have nothing to lose. The season is a write-off, and at least showing they are thinking ahead to give McNamara the best chance of hitting the ground running would be something.

Arthur is being wasted as it stands. He may not be the answer at half-back for Hull but until they give him a chance to play to his strengths, they will never know.