Hull FC have completed a deal for Warrington Wolves prop Max Wood on a season-long loan for 2027.

Wood, 22, has spent part of the current campaign with the Black and Whites, making a positive impression during two loan spells at the MKM Stadium.

The forward initially joined Hull on a one-month deal before returning to Warrington, but subsequently made a second temporary move back to East Yorkshire.

But he will now be part of the squad on a longer-term basis, with an agreement reached for him to be part of a revamped squad under new coach Steve McNamara, who is currently working with Wood as an assistant coach at Wire.

Wood is contracted to Warrington and coach Sam Burgess has stated that he remains part of their long-term plans, but the move will provide him with the opportunity to secure regular first-team rugby for an entire campaign.

It did appear that the season-long injury to Luke Thomas may create a spot for Wood at the Halliwell Jones Stadium next season. But it’s believed an agreement had already been reached.

The loan is part of Hull’s plans to strengthen their forward pack ahead of McNamara’s first season in charge, with Joshua Coric and Isaac Liu to additions to the pack already for next season.

Wood has previously spent time on loan with Championship side Barrow and made his Warrington first-team debut in 2023, having previously come through the Wigan Warriors system.

He has since continued to develop as a front-rower and has shown during his spells with Hull that he is capable of handling regular Super League minutes.

It also represents another piece of business for Hull as they look to assemble their squad for McNamara’s arrival.

The Black and Whites are expected to continue adding to their squad over the coming months, with outgoings also expected. The futures of Herman Ese’ese and Sam Lisone are both now unclear.

Hull have already made seven signings for next season, headlined by the arrival of Daly Cherry-Evans. Bailey Hodgson, Junior Pauga, Jordan Swann and Alrix Da Costa will join Coric and Liu at the club next season.

Meanwhile, Warrington have added to their pack by signing Mitchell Prest and Toby Crosby for next season. Jacob Gagai and Brodie Croft have also been recruited.

WATCH THE LRL PODCAST!