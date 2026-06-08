Former Hull FC forward Kane Evans has become just the second male player in Australian rugby league history to come out as gay – as well as revealing his struggles with addiction.

Evans made 23 appearances for Hull between 2022 and 2023, before being released by the Black and Whites three years ago. He would return to Australia and finish his career in the lower grades.

He also made well over 100 appearances in the NRL and represented Fiji in the international arena but now, speaking to 100% Footy, Evans has shared his struggles away from the rugby field with addiction. He has also bravely come out, following Ian Roberts as just the second player in Australian history to do so.

‘I feel peace within’

Former Crusaders winger Gareth Thomas came out as gay in 2009 before having a spell in Super League with the Welsh club. Former Wakefield Trinity and Batley Bulldogs forward Keegan Hirst also came out in 2015, becoming the first British rugby league player to do so.

And Evans has now done the same, sharing his story and experience.

“I had three goals in life,” Evans said. “And it was; to play NRL. To buy my parents a house, and then I wanted to top myself, because I was living in denial from a young age.

“I know that. I know that I’m gay. But I went down every other avenue to build up these walls. To be someone, to escape who I am.”

Evans also disclosed how he felt people were trying to blackmail him after privately discovering of his sexuality, leading to troubles with addiction before he eventually was helped into rehab by the Rugby League Players Association. He has now been sober for several months.

But worryingly, Evans shared how he was actively trying to end his life so he did not have to face up to conversations about his sexuality.

“I was sleeping in parks, doing drugs, trying to ultimately pass away so I didn’t have to come to this (conversation),” he continued.

“But I know that there’s people who are struggling with the same struggle that I’ve gone through. So I’m very blessed that I can come here and talk to you, and be able to save a life or two.”

He added: “I started questioning; ‘Maybe death isn’t the plan for me yet. Maybe I do deserve to go and get help’.

“I’ve carried (hiding his sexuality) around my whole life. I’m here today to show people that you don’t have to live like that. Even now I feel a bit more free, just by saying it out loud, I’ve brought it to the light.

“Even over the years when I’ve tried to go down that path (coming out), I’ve had people blackmail me. I’ve had people try to throw me under the bus, I’ve had people try to deflect their problems by trying to out me. And it just built up a lot of shame, and fear and guilt within myself.

“Now I’ve spoken about it, I’ve shattered all those chains. They’ve lost their power. I feel like coming and speaking to you today, fear, shame, guilt – all of that, I’ve cut ties with all that.

“I feel peace within, and I feel like a weight has lifted off my shoulders.”