Hull FC handed transfer blow as target agrees NRL switch for 2026

Hull FC have been dealt a recruitment blow after one of their reported transfer targets agreed a deal to move to an NRL side for 2026.

Hull Live reported earlier this month that the Black and Whites were interested in a deal to sign Brisbane Broncos half-back Jock Madden for next season.

However, Madden has now agreed a deal to return to Wests Tigers next year instead, meaning Hull have to return to the transfer market in a bid to find a new main half-back to play alongside Aidan Sezer.

Madden has been linked with Super League on multiple occasions, with his name passed across the desks of recruitment managers numerous times over the last 18 months.

But for the next two years at least, he will remain in Australia after agreeing to re-sign for the Tigers, three years after leaving the club.

“It’s a great feeling to return to the Wests Tigers in 2026,” Madden said.

“I am excited to work and play under Benji’s leadership and to be part of a team heading in the right direction.”

Tigers head coach Benji Marshall admitted he was thrilled to get Madden’s signature over the line.