Hull FC have been dealt horrendous news on back-rower Jed Cartwright, with the back-rower facing around four months on the sidelines after a serious hamstring injury.

Cartwright, the son of head coach John, suffered the injury in last week’s defeat at York and scans have shown an injury more extreme than had been feared, with the Australian suffering two major tears in the area.

He will now require surgery and is expected to be out in the region of 16-20 weeks, ruling him out for a massive chunk of the season.

It’s a massive blow for Cartwright, who has been riddled with injuries throughout his stay at the club since his arrival in the summer of 2024. The 29-year-old, who is off-contract at the end of the season, has made 19 appearances since his debut in August of 2024, and is now facing another major lay-off to overcome the setback.

For Hull, it is a bitter blow. They have already lost Will Pryce to a season-ending ACL injury while the likes of Harvey Barron, Herman Ese’ese and Joe Batchelor are all currently unavailable with mid to long-term layoffs, while John Asiata and James Bell have yet to feature this season.

Cartwright had got through the pre-season injury-free and had documented how he had changed his diet and cut alcohol from his lifestyle in an attempt to aid his ability to stay on the field.

Unfortunately, he has now been struck down with a major setback that will keep him out of action until the summer, and leaves the Black and Whites without their two front-line back-rowers long-term. Batchelor is not expected to return until April due to a calf strain.

They take on Wakefield Trinity this evening, looking to avoid a third straight defeat, following reverses to Wigan Warriors and York Knights in recent weeks. They are currently tenth on the Super League table.