Hull FC half-back Jake Arthur missed the Good Friday derby against Hull KR due to a calf complaint – with John Cartwright admitting it may be enough to keep him out of their next Super League game, too.

Arthur was a notable omission from the Hull 17 that made the trip across the city to take on their bitter rivals in the 250th Hull derby, and the first meeting between the teams in 2026.

Without Arthur, Hull were forced into a half-back pairing of returning captain Aidan Sezer and utility Zak Hardaker, who has filled in across a number of positions already this season including fullback, centre and now half.

And Cartwright confirmed that a calf issue was the reason why Arthur missed the clash at Craven Park. Furthermore, he insisted that their next Super League game against St Helens in a fortnight, with Hull already out of the Challenge Cup, may well also be too early for him to come back.

Cartwright told Sky Sports: “He’s got a bit of a calf problem on the back of the short turnaround. It was too quick to get him back on the field this week. It’s not a long-term thing but whether he’s available for St Helens, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Cartwright called on his team to calm their nerves going into the derby clash by handling the hype surrounding the game and detaching themselves from all the hysteria that will likely be spilling over on the terraces.

He added: “Keep it simple, play for each other and we’ve got a bit carried away previously with the hype around it so hopefully we handle that a bit better.”