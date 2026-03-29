Hull FC are hopeful Joe Batchelor, Aidan Sezer and Harvey Barron may return for the Good Friday derby away against Hull KR, head coach John Cartwright has confirmed.

The Airlie Birds edged past Catalans Dragons at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon, winning 24-20 and picking up a second success on the spin in the process.

Sunday’s win saw FC lead 22-0 at half-time before the Dragons mounted a comeback to get back to within two points, but the Airlie Birds ground it out and iced the result with a late penalty.

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Hull FC coach delivers positive injury update as star hailed following Catalans win

Like many clubs across Super League, FC have struggled with injuries in the early stages of the campaign, but things appear on the up on that front.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match about their upcoming trip across the city to rivals Hull KR, Cartwright delivered good news as he said: “It’s a big game. I had three of them last year, and it’s a big game for the town and the players.

“It’ss probably a good thing for us, we’ve only got four or five days to get ready for it. We can put that one (Catalans) to bed pretty quickly, and we’ll be up for that game. It’s a big one.

“We’re hopeful Joe Batchelor will be back. We’re close with (Aidan) Sezer, and maybe Harvey Barron. But we’ll have to wait and see.”

Cartwright also had plenty of praise for veteran utility Zak Hardaker, who was the star of the show in their victory over Catalans.

The Black and Whites boss lauded Hardaker, saying: “He’s a coach’s dream.

“We don’t win the game there without him. He was everywhere. He’s competitive, he’s tough and everything you want in a player.”