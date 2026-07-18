Hull FC will be without Yusuf Aydin for next week’s derby clash at home against Hull KR through a Grade One concussion suffered in their defeat to Leigh Leopards.

Saturday evening saw FC beaten 32-22 on home soil by play-off hopefuls Leigh, with the Leopards’ dominant first half showing proving crucial in the end following a game of two halves.

The second half saw Hull mount somewhat of a comeback, but front-rower Aydin played just seven minutes of it after being forced off following a heavy head collision.

And now, it’s been confirmed that former Robins man Aydin will be mandatorily sidelined for Thursday night’s derby clash at the MKM Stadium.

Hull FC suffer fresh injury blow ahead of derby as forward Yusuf aydin sidelined

Turkey international Aydin only returned from his lengthy six-match suspension last weekend against York Knights.

He never returned to the field after being replaced by Harvie Hill on Saturday evening , and post-match, interim head coach Andy Last explained: “He’s not good, it’s a Category One (concussion).

“He won’t be playing against Hull KR.

“Hopefully he should be okay for the Huddersfield game (on July 30 in Round 21).”

Positively, Last will have winger Lewis Martin back at his disposal for next week’s derby, which comes as part of ‘Rivals Round Renewed’ just three weeks on from a Magic Weekend defeat to cross-city rivals KR.

Martin, who was Super League’s top try-scorer in 2025, missed the defeat to Leigh through a concussion of his own having failed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) during last week’s loss at York following a tackle from Ata Hingano.

Following the loss to the Leopards, interim boss Last confirmed: “Lewis Martin should be available (to play against Hull KR), so it’s one coming in and one goes out.

“Whichever team we put out there on Thursday night will give the best of what they’re capable and give Hull KR a really good game.”