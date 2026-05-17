Hull FC stalwart Brad Fash appears to have injured his Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) during a costly defeat at Bradford Bulls, interim head coach Andy Last has confirmed.

Fash lasted just five minutes at Odsal on Sunday afternoon, being forced off immediately after a tackle and later being shown by the Sky Sports cameras receiving a knee brace.

Yusuf Aydin was the man to replace Fash, and early on in the second half, he saw red from referee Tara Jones for a horrific suplex on Caleb Aekins which looks sure to warrant further punishment on Monday from the Match Review Panel.

12-man FC went on to lose 16-14, with interim boss Last making no secret of how costly an afternoon it may turn out to be.

Hull FC suffer major Brad Fash injury blow in Bradford defeat as grim prognosis delivered

Fash’s injury was by far the most serious picked up by the Airlie Birds during Sunday’s Round 11 clash, with Davy Litten also among those in the wars.

He hurt his shoulder in the act of scoring a late try which would have drawn the visitors level had it not been for Zak Hardaker’s touchline conversion striking the woodwork.

Speaking to Sky post-match, Last explained: “Brad Fash gets injured early, and it looks like it’s going to be a very costly game for us.

“It looks like he’s done his MCL, so he’ll be out for a period of time.

We’ll get that scanned and the physios will be going to work on him as soon as they can.

“We picked up four knocks, we were down to one fit body on the bench, so it was a really tough day for us.”

Last also confirmed that Hull weren’t expecting any of their absentees to return in time to feature in their next outing.

That comes on Friday night away against Leigh Leopards, who they have already been beaten by once this term in the Challenge Cup.