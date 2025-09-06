Hull FC icon’s retirement confirmed as League 1 club announce seven departures

Goole Vikings have confirmed seven departures, and Hull FC icon Jamie Shaul – who is hanging up his boots – is among them.

Shaul, who turned 33 in July, joined Goole ahead of the 2025 campaign having featured in union for Hull RUFC following his departure from Hull FC at the end of 2023.

The veteran was named vice-captain of the Vikings by head coach and former team-mate Scott Taylor, and has gone on to play 11 games in their colours across all competitions.

Scoring six tries in the process, one-time England international Shaul – who had only represented Hull, Wakefield Trinity and York in league before joining Goole – will wrap up his career on Saturday afternoon at home against Workington Town.

Born in Hull, Shaul scored 102 tries in 200 appearances for FC between 2013 and 2023.

He formed a key part of their back-to-back Challenge Cup winning squad in 2016 and 2017, scoring the winning try in the first of those finals under the Wembley arch against Warrington Wolves.

Goole announced their seven departees, including Shaul, in a press release on Friday which read: “As the curtain comes down on the Vikings’ first-ever professional season tomorrow, the club have confirmed which players will depart at the end of the current campaign.

“Supporters will have the chance to show their appreciation and give a fitting send-off to several members of the inaugural Vikings squad, all of whom have played a significant role in creating history during our maiden campaign.

“Departing Players:

Jamie Shaul – retiring

Reece Dean – switching codes to rugby union

Thomas Minns – switching codes to rugby union

Mike Ogunwole – switching codes to rugby union

Joe Phillips – earned a Super League contract

Andy Ellis – retiring

Ryan Wright – leaving the club to explore other opportunities

“In addition, the Vikings wish to place on record their thanks to the players who have represented the club on loan this season: Lennie Ellis, Leo Tennison, Neil Tchamambe, AJ Wallace, Junior Mafi, Jack Potter, Kye Armstrong, Zach Jebson, Jason Tali and Andre Savelio.

“Each of these players, whether for a single appearance or a full season, will forever hold the honour of being part of the first professional Vikings squad – a group that has proudly laid the foundations for the future of rugby league in Goole, making a small part of rugby league history.

“On behalf of everyone connected with the Vikings, we thank them for their contribution – and we wish them nothing but success in the next chapter of their careers.”

