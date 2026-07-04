Hull derby player ratings with 3s and 9s dished out as Rovers edge Magic Weekend thriller

Matthew Shaw
Add as a preferred source on Google
An action shot from the Super League clash between Hull KR and Hull FC at Magic Weekend in 2026

An action shot from the Super League clash between Hull KR and Hull FC at Magic Weekend in 2026

Hull KR edged a thrilling derby at Magic Weekend on Saturday afternoon, beating rivals Hull FC 26-12 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Live from the press box on Merseyside, Matt Shaw delivers his ratings for both the Robins and the Airlie Birds…

Hull KR

Ryan Hampshire – 6: Looked neat with ball in hand and will be better for this.

Tom Davies – 7: Some great carries for his side to get them on the front foot.

Peta Hiku – 7: Defended strong, a lot of selfless efforts and looked dangerous with the ball.

Oliver Gildart – 4: Had to do better with that pass for Jack Broadbent at the end of the first half.

Jack Broadbent – 3: Moved to the wing, out of position for Tom Briscoe’s try. Had to score that second half try.

Mikey Lewis – 6: Played well with the ball but gave up his inside shoulder for the first try and then a costly six again before the second.

Tyrone May – 7: Dropped a ball clear but was otherwise pretty strong, and took his late try well.

Sauaso Sue – 7: Rovers so much better for having him in the team.

Jez Litten – 6: Back in the side but didn’t particularly stand out.

Jai Whitbread – 7: Probably not quite playing as well as he has previously but did his job here, and was the man of the moment with his try.

James Batchelor – 6: Grafted hard but didn’t make an impact.

Rhyse Martin – 7: Has been off form but this was more like it.

Eliot Minchella – 7: Brought off earlier than usual but seemed to help him.

Karl Lawton – 6: Played in the middle and did an alright job.

Bill Leyland – N/A: Played nine minutes and was brought off.

Noah Booth – N/A: Unused.

Hull FC

Logan Moy – 6: Not particularly involved in the game a great deal.

Tom Briscoe – 7: Had one try ruled out but wouldn’t be denied. Had a good game.

Davy Litten – N/A: Went off pretty early with a HIA. Will want to have his time again for Hull KR’s first try.

Zak Hardaker – 7: Oh he’ll have enjoyed this one, result aside. Gutsy performance.

Lewis Martin – 4: Pretty quiet on the whole as he returned to action after injury, but an absolute howler as he lost the ball for Whitbread’s crucial try.

Jake Arthur – 9: Outstanding display. Scored, produced a delightful assist and was excellent with the boot.

Aidan Sezer – 6: Allowed Jake Arthur to shine, an important role.

Herman Ese’ese – 6: Hull KR handled him well.

Amir Bourouh – 7: Found some form. Excellent break in the second half.

Harvie Hill – 6: Doing his best to step up and be a leader in the side.

Joe Batchelor – 7: Great in games like this where sheer effort is crucial.

Lennon Clark – 6: Trusted with an important role and did OK.

James Bell – 7: A good rugby league player. Consistently good.

Jed Cartwright – 6: Such a shame injuries prevent him being on the field as long.

Cade Cust – 5: Steady but not spectacular, and won’t reflect fondly on his involvement in May’s late try.

Huge Salabio – 6: Not the most technical player but goes hunting.

Jeremiah Matautia – 6: Did what he could off the bench.

Rugby League News Hull FC

Related Articles