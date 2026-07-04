Hull KR edged a thrilling derby at Magic Weekend on Saturday afternoon, beating rivals Hull FC 26-12 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Live from the press box on Merseyside, Matt Shaw delivers his ratings for both the Robins and the Airlie Birds…

Hull KR

Ryan Hampshire – 6: Looked neat with ball in hand and will be better for this.

Tom Davies – 7: Some great carries for his side to get them on the front foot.

Peta Hiku – 7: Defended strong, a lot of selfless efforts and looked dangerous with the ball.

Oliver Gildart – 4: Had to do better with that pass for Jack Broadbent at the end of the first half.

Jack Broadbent – 3: Moved to the wing, out of position for Tom Briscoe’s try. Had to score that second half try.

Mikey Lewis – 6: Played well with the ball but gave up his inside shoulder for the first try and then a costly six again before the second.

Tyrone May – 7: Dropped a ball clear but was otherwise pretty strong, and took his late try well.

Sauaso Sue – 7: Rovers so much better for having him in the team.

Jez Litten – 6: Back in the side but didn’t particularly stand out.

Jai Whitbread – 7: Probably not quite playing as well as he has previously but did his job here, and was the man of the moment with his try.

James Batchelor – 6: Grafted hard but didn’t make an impact.

Rhyse Martin – 7: Has been off form but this was more like it.

Eliot Minchella – 7: Brought off earlier than usual but seemed to help him.

Karl Lawton – 6: Played in the middle and did an alright job.

Bill Leyland – N/A: Played nine minutes and was brought off.

Noah Booth – N/A: Unused.

Hull FC

Logan Moy – 6: Not particularly involved in the game a great deal.

Tom Briscoe – 7: Had one try ruled out but wouldn’t be denied. Had a good game.

Davy Litten – N/A: Went off pretty early with a HIA. Will want to have his time again for Hull KR’s first try.

Zak Hardaker – 7: Oh he’ll have enjoyed this one, result aside. Gutsy performance.

Lewis Martin – 4: Pretty quiet on the whole as he returned to action after injury, but an absolute howler as he lost the ball for Whitbread’s crucial try.

Jake Arthur – 9: Outstanding display. Scored, produced a delightful assist and was excellent with the boot.

Aidan Sezer – 6: Allowed Jake Arthur to shine, an important role.

Herman Ese’ese – 6: Hull KR handled him well.

Amir Bourouh – 7: Found some form. Excellent break in the second half.

Harvie Hill – 6: Doing his best to step up and be a leader in the side.

Joe Batchelor – 7: Great in games like this where sheer effort is crucial.

Lennon Clark – 6: Trusted with an important role and did OK.

James Bell – 7: A good rugby league player. Consistently good.

Jed Cartwright – 6: Such a shame injuries prevent him being on the field as long.

Cade Cust – 5: Steady but not spectacular, and won’t reflect fondly on his involvement in May’s late try.

Huge Salabio – 6: Not the most technical player but goes hunting.

Jeremiah Matautia – 6: Did what he could off the bench.