Former Hull FC forward Zach Jenson has landed a new club following his release from the Black and Whites at the end of the Super League campaign, having agreed to sign for Midlands Hurricanes.

Jebson was among the string of players to be let go by Hull at the end of their contracts following Hull’s seventh-placed finish. The forward failed to make an appearance for John Cartwright’s side in 2025.

However, he featured nine times in 2024 for Hull and looked set for a bright future, before subsequent loan spells away from the MKM Stadium with the likes of Workington Town and Goole Vikings this year.

And with his release from Hull now confirmed, Jebson has moved on to pastures new and has agreed to join Mark Dunning’s Hurricanes, who will be in the newly-merged Championship and League 1 competition in 2026.

Capable of playing in the back row or at centre, Jebson has signed a two-year deal with Midlands and becomes their latest signing after the arrivals of players including Oliver Roberts.

He said: “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to sign with this club and I’m excited about the challenge ahead. Moving into the Championship is a big step, and with the quality already in the squad – as well as the new signings that have been announced – I believe we’re in a strong position to not only compete but to really challenge the other teams in the division.

“From what I have seen the club is heading in a very positive direction, and to commit here for the next two years is something I’m proud of.

“Having been with Hull FC since the age of 15, this move represents an exciting new chapter for me. I’m looking forward to working hard to earn the respect of my teammates and coaches, and to showing the loyal Canes supporters how proud I am to represent this club.

“I can’t wait to meet the squad, get stuck into pre-season next month and put myself in the best possible position to contribute when the new season begins.”

Dunning said: “We’re delighted to welcome Zach and his family to our club and the wider Canes family.

“Zach is a very highly rated young man who has come through the Hull FC system and impressed them enough to earn a taste of Super League with the black and whites. He is a back rower by trade but is equally capable and comfortable in the centre which brings extra flexibility to the squad.

“We saw last year away at Workington his ability and athleticism and we are grateful for the opportunity to see him display those traits for us rather than against us! I also have no doubt he will continue to improve with experience which will excite everyone associated with the club.

“We look forward to seeing him in a Canes shirt in 2026 and beyond.”