Hull FC eye up latest transfer target but key domino must fall first

Warrington Wolves’ plans to enhance their pack in 2027 could result in Max Wood heading out on a season-long loan to Hull FC next season.

The Wire are working through their recruitment plans for next season and that has already seen them sign two props for next season in Mitchell Prest and Tony Crosby.

Warrington are now believed to be keen on signing another forward before the 2027 season and should that be the case, it is likely to pave the way for a year-long move for Wood to the Black and Whites.

Hull are keen to secure Wood on a deal that would see him remain at the club for the entire season, similar to the deal that saw Denive Balmforth join York Knights for the year. Season-long arrangements do not include recall clauses in Super League.

Who is Max Wood?

22-year-old Wood has made 36 appearances for Warrington since his debut in 2024. However, he has found it hard to nail down a regular place in Sam Burgess’ side this season, playing eight times. He has had two different loan spells with the Black and Whites this season before being recalled both times.

But with Warrington adding new recruits, there is now a potential deal in the works for him to go to the MKM Stadium next season. He is currently off-contract at the end of 2027, but the club do have the option of a further year after that.

He is well-known to Steve McNamara, the club’s new head coach who is currently an assistant coach at the Wire for the remainder of the season. He is keen to work with the player again next season if the opportunity presents itself.

Warrington’s recruitment plans

Warrington have been linked with a move for prop Nathan Brown, but Burgess has confirmed that won’t be happening.

“I spoke to him and he’s a great bloke, but we just can’t make it work,” he said. “We can’t make it happen for next year, unfortunately.”

But they remain keen to add further recruits, and that is set to dictate Wood’s destination for 2027.

Elsewhere, Warrington have signed Brodie Croft from Leeds Rhinos, while heading out are George Williams, Sam Powell, Toby King, Joe Philbin and Jordy Crowther. Marc Sneyd has already departed the club.