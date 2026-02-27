Hull FC dealt major triple injury blow in shock York Knights defeat

Hull FC suffered a devastating and dramatic defeat to York Knights on Friday – and it has come at a huge cost, too.

The Black and Whites were beaten by the Super League newcomers 17-16 at the MKM Stadium, with Mark Applegarth’s side worthy winners on a night when Hull were severely below-par.

And they have suffered three injuries during the game too, all of whom appear to be major doubts to feature at Wakefield Trinity next Thursday at the very least.

Half-back and influential pivot Aidan Sezer suffered from blurred vision after getting a poke in the eye. He tried to battle on through the injury but was ultimately withdrawn at half-time.

Hull coach John Cartwright said: “Aidan got a poke in the eye. He had blurred vision. He got to a point where he was comfortable to go back on but then at half time, it just went backwards. It was for his own health why we brought him off.”

The problems do not stop there. Winger Harvey Barron came off with an ankle problem midway through the second half which will need assessing, while Cartwright’s son Jed also left the field after feeling his hamstring tighten up.

The Hull coach insisted he was not in a position to offer a clear prognosis yet but admitted the trio do not look to be in the reckoning for next weekend’s trip to face Daryl Powell’s Trinity.

Cartwright said: “I’m not right across the injuries at the moment, but it’s Harvey’s ankle – I believe. He was hobbling pretty bad. Jed felt a hammy tweak. I haven’t got to the bottom of the injuries yet – I’ll go see the medical staff when we’ve finished. It’s the same for Cade.

“It’s a short six day turnaround now (until they play Wakefield). They will all be doubts for next week.”