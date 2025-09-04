Hull FC could be without Herman Ese’ese for the next EIGHT months after scans confirmed that the prop has ruptured his Achilles tendon.

Ese’ese left the field during last weekend’s defeat to Leeds Rhinos, and there were initial fears over a serious setback for the forward, who has been arguably the standout prop in Super League in 2025.

Those fears have now been realised. Ese’ese will undergo surgery later this week to repair the rupture, and he is out for the rest of this season and significantly beyond that.

Ese’ese will also miss the start of the 2026 season and may not be able to return until next summer, with a six to eight month timescale for the forward’s absence projected by Hull.

Speaking in a statement, the Black and Whites said: “After seeing a specialist on Tuesday, the club can confirm that Ese’ese has unfortunately suffered a ruptured Achilles. The prop is expected to be sidelined for approximately six to eight months.

“Ese’ese will undergo surgery later this week and begin his rehabilitation. Everyone at the club sends Herman their best wishes, and we look forward to seeing him back on the field in 2026.”

Ese’ese has been key to Hull’s form in 2025 and pushing them towards a play-off place. He is almost certain to be included in the Super League Dream Team later this year given his performances for John Cartwright’s side.

But they will have to finish this season and start next without their talismanic forward in a major blow not only for the current season, but beyond that, too.

Ese’ese signed a long-term deal to stay with the Black and Whites earlier this season, a deserved reward for how he has performed since arriving in Super League.

However, his campaign is now over with immediate effect after a shocking injury that will lead to a lengthy recovery.