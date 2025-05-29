Hull FC legend Jamie Shaul looks set to cop a huge suspension having been referred to a tribunal following his dismissal for punching in Goole Vikings’ defeat at Workington Town last weekend.

Shaul – who featured exactly 200 times for Hull between 2013 and 2023 – returned to rugby league as he joined Goole ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Having formed part of the Airlie Birds squad which won back-to-back Challenge Cups in 2016 and 2017, the 32-year-old had been plying his trade in rugby union for Hull RUFC after his departure from the MKM Stadium.

The one-time England international was named vice-captain of Goole upon his arrival by former team-mate Scott Taylor, and has scored five tries in ten appearances across all competitions to date, but now appears set for a stint out of the fold.

Hull FC cult hero set for huge ban following red card with RFL judgement made

Last Sunday, the Vikings lost a League 1 clash away against Workington 24-16.

Late on in Cumbria, the full-back was caught high, but in the melee which followed, he was judged by the referee to have retaliated with a punch and was subsequently shown a red card.

The Match Review Panel have deemed that offence worthy of a ‘Grade E Punching’ charge, and Shaul has now been referred on to a tribunal which will take place early next week.

If found guilty, the veteran will be looking at a suspension of at least six matches.

Elsewhere in their latest disciplinary round-up, the Match Review Panel have handed Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils youngsters Andrew Badrock and Charlie Glover three and one penalty points on their records respectively.

Leigh ace Badrock’s three points come for a Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift against Hull FC’s reserves.

Glover meanwhile has been charged with Grade A Head Contact following Salford’s reserves clash against their Wakefield Trinity counterparts.

The full list of charges across the Championship, League 1 and reserves published by the RFL on Thursday afternoon is as follows:

Andrew Badrock (Leigh Leopards Reserves) – Opposition: Hull FC Reserves – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Charlie Glover (Salford Red Devils Reserves) – Opposition : Wakefield Trinity Reserves – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Edene Gebbie (Doncaster) – Opposition – London Broncos – Grade C Kicking out – Fine – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5

Brad Day (Featherstone Rovers) – Opposition: Batley Bulldogs – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Jamie Shaul (Goole Vikings) – Opposition: Workington Town – Grade E Punching – Refer to Tribunal

Cameron Brown (Whitehaven) – Opposition: Midlands Hurricanes – Grade E Other Contrary Behaviour – Refer to Tribunal

Tyler Walton (Newcastle Thunder) – Opposition: Rochdale Hornets – Grade C Foul Abuse Towards Match Official – Fine – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5

