Hull FC confirm Will Pryce signing as length of long-term contract revealed

Hull FC have officially confirmed the signing of Will Pryce, who joins with immediate effect having penned a bumper three-and-a-half year deal until the end of the 2028 season.

Pryce, who turned 22 in December, saw his exit from NRL outfit Newcastle Knights announced on Monday morning having been granted a release on compassionate grounds to return home to England and take up a ‘multi-year’ Super League deal.

The versatile playmaker had been with the Knights since the start of the 2024 campaign, but never managed to establish himself as a regular at first-grade level and featured in just five NRL games.

Scoring a sole NRL try on debut against Parramatta Eels last term, he returns to Super League having played 45 games across all competitions for Huddersfield Giants between 2021 and 2023.

Pryce will arrive back in the UK in time for this weekend’s Challenge Cup derby clash between Hull and rivals Hull KR, so could well make his debut in that quarter-final tie having been given shirt #6.

The youngster said: “I’m over the moon to be joining Hull FC – a huge club with a rich history and a big, passionate fanbase.

It’s been an outstanding start to the season for the lads, and I’m ready to get back to the UK and play my part.

“Watching from afar, it’s clear that I’ll be coming into a really positive environment that has been created this season under John Cartwright – one that I am sure can be a catalyst for helping to create some special days in the years ahead.”

A one-time England Knights international, Pryce will follow in the footsteps of father Leon – who donned a shirt for the Airlie Birds in 2015 and 2016.

He continued: “Having been in the stands in years gone by as a Hull FC fan when my dad was at the club, the Airlie Birds have always held a special place in my heart; particularly those fans and their incredible support, home and away.

“I’m buzzing to get out there and play for them with the number six on my back.

“I was at the Challenge Cup Final in 2016 when the club finally ended their ‘Wembley hoodoo’ and to be in the dressing rooms that day was an incredible experience that I’ll never forget.

“I can’t wait to sing Old Faithful again, and hopefully create some new memories along the way!”

‘ Will is an incredibly talented player and I think he is the perfect fit for our team’

Herman Ese’ese, Lewis Martin, Harvey Barron, Denive Balmforth, and Will Hutchinson have all put pen to paper on long-term contract extensions at Hull in recent weeks.

Having secured Pryce’s signature for the next three-and-a-half years, chief executive Richie Myler said: “This is a significant signing for the club and one that we are absolutely delighted to get over the line.

“Will is an incredibly talented player and I think he is the perfect fit for our team.

“His ambition matches our ambition to grow as a club, and ultimately be successful again.

“I know that Will is really excited for the journey he’s about to embark on at this great club, and I’m sure I share the fans’ excitement of seeing him pull on our famous black and white colours for the first time.”