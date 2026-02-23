Hull FC have confirmed Will Pryce has ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL), and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

Pryce, who penned a three-and-a-half-year deal at the MKM Stadium as he joined Hull midway through the 2025 campaign, was forced off late on in last Saturday night’s defeat at Wigan Warriors.

The full-back’s knee appeared to buckle following a tackle from Wigan’s Junior Nsemba, and he appeared visibly distraught while receiving medical attention on the field.

As FC fell to a 34-6 defeat, Pryce limped off with the assistance of the club’s medical staff, and head coach John Cartwright was hopeful post-match that the injury looked worse than it actually was.

But that hasn’t turned out to be the case, and now, Hull are likely to be without one of their star men until 2027.

Hull FC issue Will Pryce update with worst injury fears confirmed

Having turned 23 in December, former Huddersfield Giants and Newcastle Knights ace Pryce has scored three tries in his 12 appearances across all competitions for the Black and Whites to date as well as kicking 13 goals.

The Super League outfit confirmed the worst fears regarding his injury in an update shared on Monday evening.

On their website and social media channels, FC wrote: “Hull FC can provide an injury update on Will Pryce.

“Pryce left the field of play with injury in the closing stages of Saturday’s Betfred Super League Round 2 fixture against Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium.

“Following scans today, the club can confirm that Pryce has suffered a ruptured ACL.

“The full-back is expected to be side-lined for the remainder of the 2026 season.

“Pryce will undergo surgery in the coming weeks and begin his rehabilitation.

“Everyone at the club sends Will their best wishes at this difficult time.”