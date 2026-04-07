Hull FC confirm departure of head coach John Cartwright

Hull FC head coach John Cartwright will leave the club at the end of the season.

Cartwright, who is in his second season in charge of the Black and Whites, has been informed by club officials of their decision to part ways at the end of the season, with the club now on the lookout for a coach to take them forward beyond that point, but Cartwright remains in charge of first-team matters for now.

In a statement, the club said: “The board would like to place on record its sincere thanks for John’s contribution during his time with the club.

“John will continue to lead the first-team squad for the remainder of the current campaign, and has the support of the full club as we work together to finish the season as strongly as possible.

“To minimise speculation, the club can confirm that they are in the process of securing the services of a new head coach for the 2027 season onwards, and will provide a further update in due course.”

The Australian was appointed as head coach ahead of the 2025 season and guided the club to a seventh-placed finish, the club’s highest finish in five seasons. They currently sit ninth in Super League, with three wins from six games. They were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Leigh Leopards.

Cartwright, 60, was previously the inaugural coach of Gold Coast Titans, leading them for almost eight seasons before departing in 2014. He held assistant coach roles at North Queensland Cowboys, Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane Broncos after that, before moving to the UK to coach the Black and Whites ahead of the 2025 season.

The Black and Whites are next in action on April 16th when they take on St Helens.