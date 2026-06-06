Hull FC interim coach Andy Last admits the club face a nervous wait to see how severe the neck injury suffered by Zak Hardaker is: after he reported feeling a ‘crunch’ in the incident that led to him coming off on Friday.

Hardaker left the field and failed a HIA after a heavy collision in the latter stages of the first half during Friday night’s 12-4 loss at Warrington Wolves.

That means he will definitely be out of next weekend’s home clash against Huddersfield Giants, but it remains unclear whether it will simply be a one-game absence.

Last detailed post-match how Hardaker was ‘groggy’ after his departure from the field and how the Black and Whites were worried for his welfare – but he does appear to have made a recovery.

“He’s a little bit groggy in the changing rooms after the game,” Last said after the loss at Warrington. “He felt a crunch in his neck, so we were very worried there; you know, a lad on his back and obviously he heard the crunch in his neck, and then he felt a little bit dizzy.

“It didn’t feel as though it was going to be one of those that he’d be able to shake off. And when Zak stays down, you know that it’s something serious.

“I was a little bit worried up in the stands, but it was great to see him sit up. The medical team got him up on his feet and got him back into the changing rooms. He failed his HIA, so obviously he wasn’t able to go back on, but he’s talking and in good spirits there.”

However, Last warned that it may not be as simple as Hardaker following the usual return-to-play protocol given how the injury was to his neck.

Last said: “I think everything around that neck joint has sort of just gone into a little bit of spasm now. His neck is a little bit tight, and his back’s a little bit sore, so we’ll have to look at the seriousness of that in due course.”