Hull FC boss John Cartwright has revealed that they sustained three fresh injury blows during their win at Catalans Dragons, including what appears to be a hamstring issue for son Jed.

The Airlie Birds surprised pretty much everyone with their 24-4 victory in Perpignan, beginning the new Super League season – and Cartwright’s reign as head coach – with a shock win.

FC were without five of their squad through injury from the off against Catalans, including absent duo Ed Chamberlain and Oliver Holmes – who both joined from Leigh Leopards in the off-season.

Hull now host reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors at the MKM Stadium on Friday night (February 21) in their home opener.

And Cartwright looks set to be without three more of his squad in the shape of son Jed, new recruit Amir Bourouh and forward Jack Ashworth.

LRL RECOMMENDS: The exclusive club Hull FC have joined after remarkable Catalans Dragons win

Hull FC coach reveals trio of fresh injury blows following Catalans Dragons win

Back-rower Jed pulled up with a muscular injury during the first half at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, and was eventually replaced by Brad Fash in the 29th minute of the Round 1 clash.

The 28-year-old never returned to the field, with dad John providing an update when speaking to BBC Radio Humberside post-match over in France.

Cartwright senior explained: “He felt a tweak in his hamstring. He tried to get it going, and he had to make a couple of tackles because we couldn’t get him off the field, so hopefully that hasn’t made it any worse.

“He’s getting around alright. I’m really hoping it’s a low grade strain, but we’ll get a scan when we get back and go from there.”

During his chat with Richard Stead, the FC boss also revealed that both Bourouh and Ashworth had failed HIAs in Perpignan having both been forced from the field following head knocks.

The pair will now be unavailable for selection against Wigan, with the FC chief detailing: “Amir had a HIA and he didn’t come back on the field, so he’ll have to go through the protocols there.

“Jack Ashworth will have to go through them (the protocols) again, but outside that, I think we’re pretty good.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: BBC pundit slams Salford Red Devils controversy as ‘own goal’ for Super League