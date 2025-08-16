John Asiata re-injured his hamstring in Hull FC’s win over Leigh Leopards, while full-back Will Pryce picked up a foot injury, head coach John Cartwright has confirmed.

Having led 12-0 at the break and been pegged back to 12-12 midway through the second half, the Black and Whites beat the Leopards 18-12 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday evening thanks to Lewis Martin’s winning try.

Sat sixth on the Super League ladder, FC have moved four competition points clear of Wakefield in seventh: though Trinity are likely to be awarded a 48-0 walkover win after Salford Red Devils cancelled their scheduled game this weekend.

Saturday’s victory on home soil for Cartwright’s side was blighted only by the injuries suffered by key duo Asiata and Pryce.

Hull FC coach reveals huge double injury blow following Leigh Leopards win

Both players have already spent time on the sidelines this term through injury, and speaking to the media post-match, boss Cartwright provided the latest on the pair.

On Asiata, who limped off midway through the second half, he said: “We’re going to have to check, but it doesn’t look good.

“It’s his hamstring that he hurt, he’s tweaked it, but I’d only be guessing at the severity.”

Pryce was forced off in the first half shortly after some treatment from the club’s medical staff, and appeared on crutches after the game.

Cartwright said: “We don’t really know (what the injury is). He’s got a foot problem, so it’s not his hamstring.

“We’re hopeful it’s not too bad, but we don’t really know at the moment.”

Elsewhere, Cade Cust passed a HIA during Saturday evening’s encounter, but veteran forward Liam Watts was forced from the field for a concussion check of his own late on.

Cartwright explained: “Cade passed. Because of when Liam came off, he wasn’t tested.

“It didn’t look good, but I don’t know because I haven’t spoken to anyone yet. We’ll let the doctors do their stuff and talk about that on Monday.”

