Hull FC boss John Cartwright has confirmed that John Asiata has suffered a Grade 3 hamstring tear and is set for a long stint on the sidelines.

Loose forward Asiata sustained the injury during Hull’s Round 12 victory away against former club Leigh Leopards last week.

He was sent for scans earlier this week, and as expected, missed FC’s Round 13 trip to Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening.

The Airlie Birds were victorious oncemore in Perpignan, winning 34-0, but head coach Cartwright wasn’t able to hide his disappointment in delivering the news on Asiata post-match.

Hull FC coach provides John Asiata injury prognosis as team-mate requires hospital visit

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside in the South of France, Cartwright revealed: “It’s not pretty.

“I think it’s a Grade 3 (hamstring tear), which can be eight-to-ten weeks (out), but it’s too far away to put a figure on it.

“It’s not short-term, put it that way.

“I thought we really missed him at stages today. He pulls everything together, he’s the link between the forwards and the backs and he’s really handy for Aidan (Sezer).

“He’s going to be a big loss. At some stage, I’m really hopeful that we’ll get the whole team together and I’m really excited about when we can make that happen.”

FC are now not back in action until their home game against Castleford Tigers on June 13 courtesy of the break in the Super League fixture schedule for next weekend’s Challenge Cup final.

Cartwright may though now also have to contend without hooker Amir Bourouh, who was unable to return to the field against Catalans after being withdrawn following a heavy knock.

The Hull boss explained: “He’s got a blow to the cheekbone. I don’t want to say what is exactly wrong with it, but he’ll get some X-rays.

“I think we’ll get him some X-rays tonight, because we fly tomorrow (Sunday), so we’ll know the extent of the injury before he’s ready to fly.”

Cartwright issues full injury update

FC’s injury list is already a considerable one and includes forward trio Jed Cartwright (hamstring), Jordan Lane (arm) and Liam Watts (calf).

Providing the latest on those three, boss Cartwright detailed: “Jed didn’t travel (to France).

“He’s a week-to-week proposition, but we’re not going to risk him. If it happens again, then it’s a long time out, probably the rest of the season, so we’re not going to rush him.

“Jordan Lane is probably getting closer and (Liam) Watts isn’t far away. We’ve just got to try and keep it together over the next month.

“If we can keep winning the odd game here and there and keep ourselves around where we are, then I really fancy ourselves when we get everyone available.”

