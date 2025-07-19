Hull FC boss John Cartwright has hailed Wigan’s ‘next-man-up’ mentality ahead of the pair’s latest clash, and reminded his players of the hammerings dished out to them by the Warriors already this term.

Still in the arm wrestle for the top six, FC travel to take on reigning Super League champions Wigan at The Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

They face a Warriors side without a number of key players including Luke Thompson, Abbas Miski and star man Bevan French.

But Cartwright and his squad know all too well just how dangerous Wigan can be, regardless of who dons their shirt.

Hull FC coach outlines Wigan test as glowing Warriors praise given ahead of clash

The Airlie Birds got the better of Matt Peet’s side in the Challenge Cup earlier this year, but in Super League, they have been on the wrong end of the result twice already. After losing 46-4 in Round 4, they were then beaten 36-12 by the Warriors in Round 9.

Speaking ahead of the pair’s fourth clash of the campaign, Hull head coach Cartwright said: “You never get an easy game at Wigan.

“They’re fighting for top place and both sides have got plenty to play for, so we don’t expect anything different from what Wigan normally give you.

“You’ve got to earn everything you get against them.

“It’s nice to know that we have done it (won there in the cup), but this is a whole new ball game this week.

“Both sides will have different teams on the paddock, and it’s a different stage of the year. It will all come down to what happens on the weekend.

“They dominated us (in the Super League games), so we’re looking to make sure we put in a big performance.”

Hull themselves still have a fairly lengthy list of absentees, with the likes of Will Pryce, John Asiata and Ed Chamberlain all unavailable as they head to Wigan.

But on the subject of injuries and the Warriors players available, he said: “It’s a next-man-up mentality for them. They keep producing players that come in and do a job for them. That’s the strength of Wigan.

“There’s an expectation when you go out there and wear that jumper on how you’re going to play.

“It’s worked for them for a long, long time. They’re sitting second in the competition, and they’re there for a reason.”

