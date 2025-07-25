Hull FC coach offers comprehensive injury update as forward makes timely return

Hull FC coach Andy Last has confirmed experienced front-rower Liam Watts is available for selection, in a timely boost for the play-off hopefuls.

The prop forward has been plagued by knee issues since returning to the MKM Stadium mid-season from Castleford Tigers, limiting him to just one appearance, but he is now ready for action.

This will undoubtedly be welcome news for boss John Cartwright, with the Black and Whites struggling for bodies in the pack due to injuries.

‘He’s looking sharp and strong’

While they might be doing it tough on the injury front, Hull FC are in decent form heading into tomorrow’s clash against Huddersfield Giants, but Last admitted Watts is right in the mix to make his return to the match-day 17 this weekend.

“There’s a chance (Liam Watts could play), he’s available for selection this week,” the assistant told reporters. “The way that he trained, he’s pushing the conversation with regards to making the 17, but he’s chomping at the bit.

“He played really well in that game against Wakefield, but he picked up a knee injury and then re-injured the same knee in training, but he’s back from that now. The way he trained today, he’s looking sharp and strong, and I’m sure he’ll want to get back out on the field.

“Liam is obviously an experienced player, so he knows how hard he can push his own body. He’s desperate to get out there and play, so he’s been very professional and diligent with his recovery and doing extras to speed that up, and he’s benefited from that.

He added: “He’ll be pushing for the 17, I’d think.”

Further updates issued

Elsewhere, the Black and Whites will still be without Jordan Lane, John Asiata, Will Pryce and Ed Chamberlain through respective arm, hamstring and head injuries, but again the assistant had some good news on this quartet.

Of Chamberlain, Last detailed that he was set to be available for their next game against Salford Red Devils, which comes after the mid-season break.

“He’s been given the all clear for the Salford game,” said Last. “So he’ll have the week off from playing and then be ready for that one.

“We have to be careful, but we’ve got a good medical team and they’re on top of that stuff. We don’t want to take any risks when it comes to the head, as soon as there’s any concussions, we have a process and protocols we have to go through. Whenever there’s a head injury, we let them lead.”

Of Asiata and Pryce, Last again confirmed they were still on track to return on the other side of the mid-season break: “They’re still on track to come back after the break. They’ve progressed on their return to play stuff and are hitting high percentages on their high-speed running. They are flying around the training field!

“They’re pushing each other, and it’ll be great to finally pick from a full-strength team barring Ligi Sao.”

Last also confirmed Lane would feature at some point this season, but was hesitant to put an official timescale on things: “Jordan’s had some good news after a consultant appointment that the arm is healing. There’s a chance that he’ll be able to play before the end of the season, I can’t give an exact timescale, though, but he got some good news and that’s great.”

