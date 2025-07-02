Hull FC coach makes Sam Lisone transfer admission as demand made

Hull FC coach John Cartwright has admitted any talk over a possible deal for Sam Lisone is ‘conjecture’ until clarification on the overseas quota arrives.

Love Rugby League, along with Hull Live, revealed on Monday that Lisone was a transfer target for the Black and Whites as interest brews from elsewhere about a deal for 2026.

The Leeds Rhinos man is certainly in-demand, with Brad Arthur’s side keen to keep him and holding talks with the prop over a contract extension.

But Hull technically cannot act until there is confirmation this month that the overseas quota will raise next year. Love Rugby League exclusively revealed last month that the quota would increase to as many as ten spots in 2026.

Cartwright perhaps inevitably played down any talk of a deal for Lisone when asked by BBC Radio Humberside on Wednesday. But he also did not rule out a move for the forward if the Black and Whites, along with other clubs are allowed to increase their quota allowance.

He said: “We’re talking to a lot of players but until we get clear clarification on what’s happening with the rules of the competition, that’s all it’ll be, it’ll just continue to be talk,”

“I don’t really want to get into it. There’s a lot of conversations going on with different players.”

When asked for his thoughts on Lisone as a player, Cartwright said: “Sam is a big, strong competitor who’s been around a while but until we know 100 per cent it’s just a bit of conjecture.”

“I’ve been around a while and I don’t get excited until we know exactly who is going to be on our books.”

