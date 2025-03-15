Hull FC coach makes brutally honest admission on transformation following Wigan Warriors Challenge Cup triumph

Following their shock Challenge Cup win at Wigan Warriors on Saturday evening, Hull boss John Cartwright made the honest admission that FC’s remarkable transformation is down to one thing: recruitment.

Cartwright, who hadn’t held a head coach role since 2014, made the journey from Down Under to take charge of the Airlie Birds ahead of 2025.

Penning a three-year deal, the Australian adopted a team that had delivered countless embarrassing performances in 2024, winning just three games all season and avoiding Super League’s wooden spoon only by the virtue of points difference.

Well, not quite. Cartwright’s appointment was confirmed last May – and since then, the number of new faces through the door at the MKM Stadium is in double figures. The same can be said for the tally of those who have departed the club.

Among those to have arrived are Aidan Sezer, the man the new boss named as captain for 2025, and Jordan Rapana – who had played over 200 NRL games in Canberra Raiders’ colours before joining the Black and Whites.

Saturday evening brought the biggest statement yet under Cartwright’s tutelage, keeping the all-conquering Wigan side at bay in the second half away from home and completing a remarkable turnaround from 22-6 down to a 26-22 victory.

After seeing his side book their spot in Monday night’s quarter-final draw, Cartwright discussed the transformation at the club over the last few months, saying: “Recruitment’s a big one.

“There was a lot of guys out there tonight who were here and played a lot of football last year, and that’s a godsend, because they don’t want to be there (in the same position) again and they want to get better.

“But I just think we’ve recruited in the key areas with (Jordan) Rapana, with Aidan Sezer, Zak Hardaker… they’re sprinkled across the field. You’ve got blokes on the edges and blokes in the middle. Amir Bourouh has been fantastic for us, a hard little worker.

“The recruitment’s been enormous and fortunately, we’ve been able to keep them on the field so far.

“Challenges will come down the track, but you can only keep doing what you’re doing.

“We’ll enjoy that one. We’ve got a tough game against Wakefield next Friday night on a short-ish turnaround, and a lot of questions are going to keep getting asked of us.

“If we can keep performing with our effort like we have done, then we’re going to be in most games.”