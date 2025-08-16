Hull FC boss John Cartwright believes Zak Hardaker should be in the reckoning for a spot in the England squad this autumn: with the veteran delivering a fine performance against former club Leigh Leopards on Saturday evening.

A man-of-the-match display from Hardaker, who joined FC from Leigh ahead of 2025, helped Cartwright’s side to an 18-12 win at the MKM Stadium.

The 33-year-old was named in the halves against the Leopards, but popped up everywhere in a game which brought plenty of in-play changes for the hosts.

And such is the high esteem that the veteran is held in by his head coach, Cartwright insisted he had staked a claim for an England recall in the upcoming Ashes Series.

Hull FC coach makes bold Zak Hardaker for England claim following Leigh Leopards win

Hardaker has eight England caps on his CV already as well as two for Great Britain, though hasn’t featured on the international front since a mid-season game against France in May 2021.

Speaking post-match on Saturday evening, FC boss Cartwright said: “In the second half, he didn’t really have a number on his back. He was covering in all sorts of positions. He was our kicker, our goal kicker, and our leader.

“I knew we had a good player when I signed here and Zak had signed, but he’s just gone beyond that. Realistically, he should be playing for Great Britain (England). He’d be the perfect person to have on the bench.

“He can play absolutely any position on the field and there are not many players that I’ve ever come across who can do that. He’s in great form and he’s experienced.

“We probably don’t win the game there if he’s not out on the field. He’s just a cool head in the crisis.”

Set to turn 34 the week before the Ashes Series begins in October, Hardaker is closing in on the milestone of 400 senior club appearances having donned seven different sides’ shirts in his career to date.

Cartwright continued: “”I don’t know if England is in Zak’s thoughts but I dare say it would be. He lives to play football and I know they can do a lot worse than have him in the squad.

“He loves his mates, the mateship of rugby league, and you saw him; any time another good happened on the field, he was the first person around to celebrate; he was the first guy to get there and pat someone on the back.

“He holds himself to a high account and for a coach, they are the type of people that you want your players to turn into. They are ruthless competitors.”

