Hull FC coach John Cartwright admits he is continuously confused about the video refereeing process in both Super League and the NRL after a crucial call that went against his side in Saturday’s defeat to Huddersfield Giants.

The Black and Whites trailed 18-4 at half-time but looked to have scored the first try of the second 40 after Harvey Barron produced what appeared to be a spectacular finish in the corner.

However, despite the call being sent up as a try, after a lengthy video refereeing delay, it was ultimately ruled out, with Barron adjudged to have been in touch.

Cartwright insisted post-match his side could have no complaints about the final result, as they were beaten 30-14, but admitted he remains frustrated with how decisions of that nature are ultimately being made on a weekly basis.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s not only that try, just tries in general. When it’s given as a try and they’ve got to look so many times, I wonder where that sudden moment comes that you’re going to take a try away.

“I’m not complaining about what happened to us today but I watch it every week, in the NRL and here. They can get ten views on it, you’d think there’d be some sort of being real sure about the decision. It happens every week, we’ve just got to deal with it.”

Cartwright admitted his side’s inconsistency is like a ‘rollercoaster’ after they missed the chance to go back into the play-off places, but did give credit to Luke Robinson’s Giants.

He said: “It’s a rollercoaster, isn’t it. I’ve got to work out how that kind of thing happens, but I give credit to Huddersfield. They played a good brand of football and we were waiting for them to make errors but they didn’t. It wasn’t the type of game you want to be chasing either.

“The rucks were very slow, a lot of decisions took a lot of time so trying to put fatigue in the opposition was hard but they handled it better.”

And when asked to deliver a message to the club’s supporters, Cartwright insisted: “Stick with us. I thought today we just looked like we needed a break.

“We knew there was a break coming, and I was happy with their energy in training and how we prepared and in the first half, if we go in a try down we’d be happy with that. But we came up with some silly errors.”

