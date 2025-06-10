Hull FC coach issues update on injured septet as huge fresh blow revealed

Hull FC have suffered yet another major injury concern ahead of their clash with Castleford Tigers this weekend, with Will Pryce ruled out for eight to 10 weeks.

The versatile back sustained a hamstring injury in FC’s 34-0 win over Catalans Dragons last time out, pulling up in the final play of the match.

John Cartwright offers detailed Hull FC injury update

Commenting on Pryce’s injury, Cartwright said: “Unfortunately, he twinged his hammy in the last play of the game.

“It’s not good. It won’t be short-term. We’re probably looking at eight to ten weeks, but we’ll scan him after six weeks just to see how he’s progressing.

“Anything he can possibly do to get his hamstring right again, he’ll do it. He’s a real pro and he’ll be back on the shorter side. It’s not ideal but we’ll work hard to make sure we can get him back as quickly as we can.”

The former Huddersfield Giants and Newcastle Knights star, who joined the Airlie Birds partway through the current campaign, now joins an ever-growing injury list at the MKM Stadium, which includes the likes of John Asiata and Jed Cartwright.

SL TRANSFERS: Every rumoured Super League transfer for 2026 including Hull FC trio and outgoing Wigan men

Fellow new recruit Asiata is also suffering with a hamstring issue, and Cartwright confirmed he is working hard on his rehab to get back as soon as possible.

“As we know, it’s a long-term injury,” Cartwright said on Asiata. “The initial prognosis was ten to twelve weeks, but John’s a very positive man and he’s working really hard. Again, we’ll scan him at the six-week mark and that will give us a much clearer indication on where we’re at.”

Another Airlie Bird struggling with a hamstring issue is back-rower Jed Cartwright, but dad John revealed he isn’t too far away from making his return to action.

“Jed had a little bit of a hiccup getting ready for the Catalans game,” said the boss of his son. “If he’d have played and done some more damage, that could’ve ruled him out long-term. We’ve put him under the hamstring protocols. He’s not going to be too much further but we’re just going to make sure he’s 110% before we bring him back.”

Fellow forwards Liam Watts and Jordan Lane are also struggling with respective calf and arm injuries, and they too will miss the upcoming game against Castleford.

Commenting on former Ford Watts, Cartwright said: “I’d imagine next week. He’s back in full training and he should be available for selection the following week.”

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Leeds’ ‘secret weapon’ shares inside story on success and head coach aspirations

On Lane, he detailed: “His arm’s not healed quite as we’d have liked, so he’s still got a bit to do yet.”

But, there are more positive updates for Cade Cust and Amir Bourouh, with the pair both back in contention for this weekend’s game.

“He’s fine,” the FC boss said on Cust. “I think he needed the break. He goes in hard at the contact and he’s often involved in a lot of collisions. He just copped a nasty one on his hip and I don’t think it helped that he was run down with a bit of flu at the time. He’s 100% now.”

On Bourouh, who has been suffering with an injury to his cheek, Cartwright disclosed: “He’s OK. He’s been scanned and he’s had a couple of meetings with the specialist. Amir’s got the all-clear that he can’t do any more damage. He’s a tough nut and he proves that even more every week.”

A win this weekend could take Hull back into the top four, should results elsewhere also go their way, but a defeat to Danny McGuire’s charges could see them drop out of the top six entirely.

READ NEXT: Wigan Warriors, RFL and MPs lead tributes to Sir Billy Boston after historic knighthood