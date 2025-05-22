Hull FC coach John Cartwright admits John Asiata’s hamstring injury which forced him off on Thursday night ‘doesn’t look good’: and he will be sent for scans on the matter.

Asiata left the field in the early stages of the 26-12 win at Leigh Leopards after appearing to clutch his hamstring and looking visibly frustrated as he headed down the tunnel.

The former Leigh forward didn’t return and Cartwright admitted the early prognosis on Asiata does not appear to be positive.

He told Sky Sports: “Johnny didn’t look good, he grabbed his hammy straight away. I just spoke to him then and when I asked him how he was, he didn’t give me a yes or no, he just frowned.

“We’ll wait until we get it scanned, but it didn’t look good.”

There was another blow for Hull on the night too with Cade Cust leaving the field 20 minutes into the game with what appeared to be a hip issue.

Cartwright, however, appeared to be more positive on Cust’s chance of being fit to face Catalans next weekend.

He said: “Custy’s really sore. He’s got the hip pointer which is really painful and a pretty bad one, but you can generally get them back quickly.

“We’ve got a long turnaround now into Catalans and then there’s a week off.”

The loss of Asiata would be a major blow. The forward was outstanding in helping Hull soar into a 26-0 half-time lead at Leigh on Thursday evening.

Two late tries from the Leopards added some respectability to the scoreline, but Hull were comfortable and worthy winners.

They moved back into the Super League play-off places as a result.

