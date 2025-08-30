Hull FC coach confirms triple injury blow including Herman Ese’ese ahead of Hull KR clash

Hull FC have been dealt at least three injury blows ahead of next weekend’s trip across the city to Hull KR, and one of those comes in the shape of influential prop Herman Ese’ese.

Already without plenty of their key figures, the Airlie Birds – who are chasing a play-off spot – were thumped 34-0 at home by Leeds Rhinos on Saturday afternoon.

Having now lost back-to-back games, and been beaten in three of their last five, FC will be leapfrogged by Wakefield in the race for sixth providing Trinity don’t slip up at home against Huddersfield Giants.

With a much tougher run-in than Wakefield, the result at the MKM Stadium against the Rhinos was compounded by a string of fresh injury blows, with Ese’ese the headline among those.

Both Ese’ese and utility back Ed Chamberlain were forced off within a few minutes of each other in the first half of Saturday’s defeat.

Cade Cust did not leave the action, but has also suffered a knock, so is in doubt for next weekend’s derby which could see KR wrap up the Super League Leaders’ Shield.

Speaking post-match, head coach John Cartwright detailed: “I don’t know with Herman. It’s a lower leg injury and he can’t put any weight on it. I haven’t spoken to the doctors or the physios yet. We’ll know more next week.

“Ed has done a hamstring by the looks of it, and Cade has got a bit of a back issue. Those are the main ones.”

Elsewhere, experienced forward Liam Watts was replaced by youngster Matty Laidlaw early on in the second half against Leeds, and didn’t return.

Unable to shed much light on his potential problem, Cartwright said: “Wattsy is tight there and we’ll have to check that through the week.”

The vast majority of Hull’s absentees are long-term ones, and that was evidenced in an honest response from Cartwright as he was asked whether anyone would potentially return to the fold for the trip to Craven Park.

He admitted: “I think Sam Eseh is about 50/50. Outside of that, no (other possible returns).”

