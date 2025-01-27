Hull FC coach confirms double injury blow ahead of Castleford Tigers friendly

Hull FC boss John Cartwright has delivered an injury update ahead of their trip to Castleford Tigers this weekend, with young duo Jack Charles and Matty Laidlaw to miss the pre-season clash.

Saturday afternoon’s friendly at The Jungle will double up as former Airlie Birds man Joe Westerman’s testimonial, and will bring Hull‘s first hit out under the tutelage of Cartwright.

The Australian has taken charge at the MKM Stadium ahead of the 2025 campaign, and will utilise every available player in Saturday’s game.

Overall, FC have a relatively clean bill of health – with Charles and Laidlaw’s injuries the only fresh ones.

Playmaker Charles, who only recently recovered from a hamstring issue, has now suffered an ankle injury in training.

Cartwright said: “He’s had a setback with his ankle – he rolled it. He’ll be in the boot for a couple of weeks, and then we’ll assess him when he gets out of it.

“It’s been unfortunate for him. He’s a passionate young fella, he loves his footy, and he trains really hard.

“Unfortunately, he’s had a bit of bad luck with those injuries, but he’s doing everything he possibly can right around the clock to get right. He’ll be back, at the very worst, on the timeframe of the season start.”

Prop Laidlaw meanwhile picked up a knee injury while featuring on dual-registration for Doncaster earlier this month.

The Airlie Birds chief detailed: “Matty has picked up a medial injury. It’s unfortunate… he rolled down in the tackle awkwardly, and he’s picked up an MCL.

“He’ll probably be out for another month maximum, I’d say.”

Elsewhere, Nick Staveley, Davy Litten and Brad Fash remain sidelined, with varying lengths of time still needed to be spent on the sidelines.

Cartwright confirmed: “Nick’s ACL has taken longer than what we’d have liked, but it’s an ACL.

“You’ve got to respect the fact that it might take longer. Not everyone is the same. He’s a big lad, and hopefully within the next four to six weeks, we’ll see him progress to get him ready for selection.

“It was Fash’s first full session back today. He got through it. He’s all good.

“Davy is still looking at an April return.”

