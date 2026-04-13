Outgoing Hull FC coach John Cartwright has revealed that he feels ‘betrayed’ and ‘disrespected’ by the decision to end his contract a year early: but says he will not walk away until the end of 2026.

Cartwright was informed by Hull FC in the run-up to the Easter derby with Hull KR that he would not be retained for the final year of his contract in 2027, with the Black and Whites exercising a clause in his contract to notify him six months ahead of time.

Speaking for the first time since that decision was made, Cartwright has taken aim at the process and the decision – insisting he feels let down by the decision to say the least.

Stressing that the decision was Hull’s, and not his own, the Australian told BBC Radio Humberside: “Well, it wasn’t mutual, put it that way.

“The club had just come to a decision that they were going to part ways at the end of my current contract, and then a six-month termination clause was exercised, so that’s pretty much how it happened.

“I still haven’t been given one (a reason for his exit), to be honest with you, so I can’t respond to that. I have asked and I expect to be able to sit down with someone in the not-too-distant future.”

Cartwright then stressed: “When people know the facts, they can make their own mind up, but for me, I probably feel a little bit betrayed and disrespected.”

But Cartwright did insist that he will not walk away early – though clearly, the nature and strength of his comments have now brought into real doubt whether he will see out the remainder of 2026. However, the Australian promised he will not quit under any circumstances.

“It’s my job,” he said. “I’ll do my job. I’m not going to do anything that will put that at risk. You ask me a question, I’ll tell you the answer. That’s where that sits. My loyalty and my bond with the players is something that can never be taken away.”