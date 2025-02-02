Hull FC boss John Cartwright has delivered the latest on son Jed and Ed Chamberlain following the pair’s early withdrawals during their pre-season win at Castleford Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Ireland international Chamberlain, who joined the club permanently during the off-season following two loan stints from Leigh Leopards in 2024, was forced off just 17 minutes in at The Jungle.

Coincidentally, Cartwright was the man that replaced him, going on to score the first try of the second half to kickstart a comeback which saw FC come from 10-4 down to win 16-10.

The Australian, who made the move to Hull from NRL outfit Newcastle Knights last August, then had to be replaced by youngster Lennon Clark 56 minutes in.

Just like Chamberlain, he wasn’t able return to the field, and post-match, dad John – who has taken charge of the Airlie Birds ahead of the 2025 campaign – issued an update on both players.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Rugby league icon’s son pens deal with Premier League giants as family’s sporting success continues

Hull FC boss provides injury update on key duo following Castleford Tigers friendly win

Saturday’s game, which doubled up as Joe Westerman’s testimonial, was Hull’s only official first-team pre-season friendly.

Speaking to the club’s YouTube channel about Chamberlain’s lower limb injury post-match, head coach Cartwright said: “He’s rolled an ankle, it’s pretty swollen and he’s in a boot.

“Hopefully, it’s not a high ankle sprain, but we’ll know more on Monday.”

There was more positive news on son Jed, with Cartwright senior addressing his withdrawal in his post-match press conference.

The FC boss told the media: “He’s alright, he copped a shot on his foot and it just went numb.

“He thought it was worse than it was but he could have stayed on if he needed.”

Elsewhere, youngster Logan Moy passed a HIA during the clash at The Jungle.

The Airlie Birds‘ first competitive action of the year comes next weekend in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup against community club York Acorn.

That tie will take place at Post Office Road in Featherstone.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Warrington Wolves suffer fresh injury blow ahead of 2025 campaign as playmaker’s prognosis confirmed