Hull FC boss issues ‘low on confidence’ admission following Warrington Wolves defeat

Hull FC interim head coach Andy Last admitted his side are low on confidence at the moment, following a fourth-straight Super League defeat.

The Airlie Birds have endured a bumpy ride in the past few months, seeing John Cartwright depart the club, a major injury crisis and defeats against Toulouse Olympique, Bradford Bulls, Leigh Leopards and now Warrington Wolves, and have seen themselves fall to 11th in the table at the time of writing.

‘We’re just lacking a bit of confidence’

This performance felt like a major step up compared to where they were against the Leopards in round 12, leading for an extended period of time and finishing with equal possession and a near-equal completion rate, but Last felt their lack of confidence cost them chances.

“A very spirited performance from the boys,” the FC boss told Sky Sports. “We had enough good-ball field possession in that second-half to score more points, but we’re just lacking a bit of confidence and a bit of continuity in the spine.

“We’re not getting enough quality shapes to test the defence, and that was evident again tonight.

“Lots of effort and endeavour, but we’re lacking a bit of polish and execution at the moment.

“We probably just need to build a bit more pressure and try to fatigue the opposition a bit more,” he continued. “Then we can start playing a bit more (freely in attack).

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“We’re just a bit low on confidence, but we’re trying exceptionally hard. We’ll go back to the drawing board, have a good look at it in the review and try and put in a better performance against Huddersfield.”

Hull FC do not have it easy moving forward, either. As Last detailed, Huddersfield Giants lie in wait next weekend, while Wakefield Trinity, Wigan Warriors and Hull KR complete Hull’s next block of fixtures.

‘We need to focus on getting that next win’

This latest defeat not only sees the Airlie Birds drop down to 11th in the table, but also extends the gap between themselves and the top six to six points, with Wigan, Hull KR and Wakefield all to play this weekend as well.

That gap would surely cause alarm bells to start ringing for Last and his coaching ticket, considering they would have been hoping for a top-six finish at the start of the season, but the interim boss insists they are now just striving for their next win.

“On the back of losing our last four, we need to focus on getting that next win,” he said.

“Getting a win of any sort will really help with confidence; it just lifts the mood.

“It doesn’t matter how you get it, it just helps when you go into work on a Monday morning with the two points in the bag, and we’re desperate for a win.

“That will help with confidence.”