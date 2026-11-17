New head coach Steve McNamara is hoping to work his magic at boyhood club Hull FC: and after a busy off-season, we can piece together his strongest side for 2027.

Former Catalans Dragons and England boss McNamara has taken charge at the MKM Stadium on the back of a 2026 campaign which saw him help Warrington Wolves to the Super League Grand Final as a first-team coach.

His return to West Hull comes some 30 years after leaving early on in his playing career, and he now takes FC on after yet another underwhelming season last term.

Ten players have been recruited for 2027 by the Black and Whites though, including NRL superstar Daly Cherry-Evans: fresh off a Grand Final win in Australia with Sydney Roosters.

McNamara’s squad most certainly looks like one which could deliver much better than Hull have achieved in recent years, though actions will evidently speak louder than words.

Hull FC’s strongest line-up for 2027 as 4 big selection calls made

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the vast majority of those ten new recruits all earn a spot in what we would select as McNamara’s best 17 for 2027 as things stand.

Having returned to his boyhood club from Leigh Leopards, Bailey Hodgson gets the nod at full-back for us – meaning Will Pryce moves into the halves to partner Cherry-Evans.

New signings Jordan Swann and Junior Pauga form the centre partnership, though the Airlie Birds have of course been strongly linked with Jack Wighton – who has mostly played in that position in the last few years.

If Wighton is to become a late addition and occupy a centre role, he’d be into the starting 13 in place of Swann, for us.

But back to the here and now of what McNamara has available to him currently, and new signing Alrix Da Costa is our starting nine as he arrives from Catalans Dragons.

Fellow new arrivals Josh Kerr and Isaac Liu start in the front-row and at loose forward, respectively.

Handing all of those new recruits starting roles means Harvie Hill and John Asiata would have to make do with spots on the bench in our side.

Asiata, of course, simply needs to stay fit for a prolonged period to play any meaningful part: something he hasn’t managed to do yet during his time at the MKM Stadium.

Despite plenty of exit rumours, a fit and firing Herman Ese’ese starts for us next season, barring any surprise late departure.

Ese’se will join Kerr as a starting prop, while Josh Coric is the final new signing to make our 17 having been named on the bench.

It’s also worth noting that while he isn’t classed as a new signing, youth product Denive Balmforth would undoubtedly be our bench hooker having returned from a terrific season-long loan stint at York Knights.

Wingers Harvey Barron and Lewis Martin join Balmforth in being the trio of youth products in our 17 for 2027.

Omissions

Perhaps controversially, there’s no room for Max Wood in our 17 despite his return from Warrington on a season-long loan.

Head coach McNamara may find a way to get him regular game time, especially given the pair’s recent work together, but we felt the young prop didn’t make it into the strongest 17: a victim of FC’s much-improved depth.

Wood and young outside-back Connor Barley are the only two new signings not in the 17, with former Hull KR man Barley – still only 22 – likely to head out on loan after his arrival from Championship outfit Goole Vikings, you’d imagine.

Again, new FC assistant Scott Taylor worked closely with Barley as Goole’s head coach last season, and we’re sure the youngster’s place in the pecking order will have been made clear upon his return to Super League.

There’s no room for youth products like Callum and Lloyd Kemp or Lennon Clark in the 17, which pains us in truth given how well they have gone when called upon under previous regimes: but as already mentioned, Hull’s depth is now far better than it was.

First-team regular Yusuf Aydin doesn’t make the cut, either. He could well be a man to make a mid-season move elsewhere if a lack of game time does come to fruition.

Without further ado, here is our take on Hull’s strongest team for 2027…

Starting 13: Bailey Hodgson, Harvey Barron, Jordan Swann, Junior Pauga, Lewis Martin, Will Pryce, Daly Cherry-Evans, Herman Ese’ese, Alrix Da Costa, Josh Kerr, Joe Batchelor, Ethan O’Neill, Isaac Liu

Bench: Denive Balmforth, Harvie Hill, Josh Coric, John Asiata

18th Man: Max Wood