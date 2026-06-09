Hull FC captain Aidan Sezer has been offered to Super League clubs for the 2027 season – as an early exit from his contract with the Black and Whites appears inevitable.

Sezer still has 18 months remaining on his contract with the club, having last September agreed a one-year extension to the initial two-year deal he signed when he joined at the start of the 2025 season.

But with John Cartwright gone from the club and Steve McNamara coming in next season, Hull have begun to start the process of clearing the decks and creating space for McNamara to put his stamp on the club.

And Love Rugby League has been told numerous Super League sides have been made aware that the Black and Whites would not stand in Sezer’s way should he find a deal with another club for 2027.

Sezer’s Hull future uncertain

The veteran Australian has remained a key figure in the Hull side even after Cartwright’s sudden departure from Hull.

But a number of players are likely to leave the Black and Whites at the end of this season as they embark on a fairly sizeable rebuild ahead of McNamara’s arrival.

And that list could include Sezer, who turns 35 later this month. He came back into the side for last weekend’s defeat at Warrington Wolves, having missed their previous clash with injury.

But multiple teams have been told that Sezer is among the Hull players who are available to be signed for 2027 if an exit package can be agreed and he can agree terms with a new club. It has been stressed the Black and Whites are not actively pushing Sezer out of the door, but there appears to be no insistence to stand in his way if his management can find him a club for next year.

Sezer’s John Cartwright comments

Sezer’s future at Hull has felt in some doubt ever since his vocal dissatisfaction of Cartwright’s departure from the Black and Whites. When it was confirmed that Cartwright would initially leave FC at the end of this season, he insisted he wanted the Australia to remain in post and said he only came back to Super League because of Cartwright.

“I hope so,” he said. “That’s being quite honest. I love playing under him, he’s like a father figure and hopefully he’s here for the rest of the year. It’s never good when the coach is going to leave at the end of the year. We all play for him, we all love him.”

“On a personal level, I came back to this country for Johnny Cartwright, he was my first coach in the game.”

And with Cartwright now at Catalans on a short-term deal for the remainder of 2026, Sezer’s future at Hull looks to be drawing to a premature close at some stage.