Sunday’s Hull derby between KR and FC will have a delayed kick-off: due to the Government launching an Emergency Alert System at the original kick-off time of 3pm.

The Government will conduct its first national test for two years, sending a message to all devices in the United Kingdom at 3pm that will omit a loud alarm noise on all phones and tablets across the country.

That is the exact time Sunday’s game between the two Hull sides was due to kick off and now, the Rugby Football League have confirmed they will support the Government by agreeing to delay one of the biggest Super League games of the weekend.

The clash at Craven Park will now start at 3:05pm, five minutes later than the original time scheduled for the contest between Rovers and the Black and Whites.

There are also four Championship games and one in League One that are due to kick off at 3pm this Sunday but those games do not appear as though they will be amended.

However, in confirming their reasoning behind the changes, the RFL said: “To help awareness of the Government’s test, and to avoid disruption to the live Sky Sports coverage from Sewell Group Craven Park, the official kick-off time for the Round 25 Betfred Super League fixture has been amended to 3:05pm.”

It could be an historic occasion on Sunday afternoon, too. Rovers know that they could clinch a first-ever League Leader’s Shield should they win and Wigan Warriors fail to triumph over St Helens earlier in the weekend on Friday evening.

But regardless of whether there is a piece of silverware on the line, the stakes are enormous, with the Black and Whites bidding to keep their play-off hopes alive courtesy of victory over their biggest rivals.

But the game will now start five minutes later than planned.