Huge Dean Hadley injury update as Hull KR head to Wembley

Dean Hadley is on track to play in the Challenge Cup Final.

The Hull KR forward suffered an injury in the win over Wigan Warriors last week, a dress rehearsal of this weekend’s Wembley showdown.

Hadley, who scored in the 62-4 win over a weakened Wigan side, was withdrawn late on in the game, and was clearly in discomfort.

On Tuesday, head coach Willie Peters confirmed that scans had shown an issue, further casting doubt over his ability to play at the weekend.

But it has been confirmed to Love Rugby League that Hadley successfully completed Hull KR’s training session on Wednesday, their most intense of the week, which has been regarded as a significant box tick heading into Saturday.

He will travel down with the squad to London on Thursday and participate in the captain’s run, at which point a decision will be made on his availability for the showpiece. But as it stands, the likelihood of Hadley playing has increased as the week has gone on.

His availability would be huge for Rovers, such is his importance to the side. Arguably the club’s most consistent player during Peters’ time at the club, the 33-year-old played a major role in the club’s treble-winning campaign last year, as well as the World Club Challenge win over Brisbane Broncos earlier this year.

In that victory, Hadley played on despite suffering a fractured eye socket, then remarkably played the week after in Las Vegas. He has missed just one game this season and it is perhaps no coincidence that it ended in a surprise defeat to York Knights in the opening round of the Super League season. Hadley withdrew in the warm-up with a rib issue.

Beyond that, his availability is important given Rovers have doubts over other players in their pack. Karl Lawton has a rib issue while Jai Whitbread and his partner are expecting their child, leaving his participation up in the air.

Rovers ready for squad news

The Robins aren’t expected to make any major declarations with their 21-man squad. The aforementioned trio are all doubtful, though certainly in the case of Hadley and Lawton, both are set to be named a part of the extended squad when it is announced at Midday on Thursday.

Rovers have everyone else fit, with the likes of Tyrone May and Joe Burgess set to be in contention after not playing in the win over Wigan last time out.

Their opponents, Wigan, are also expected to name a familiar side. They remain without Liam Marshall and Bevan French to hamstring injuries but are oterhwise at full strenght for the game.