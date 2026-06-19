Championship outfit Dewsbury Rams have completed the loan signings of Wakefield Trinity’s Ellis Lingard and Huddersfield Giants’ Connor Carr, with the latter joining for the remainder of the season.

Forward Lingard made a try-scoring Super League debut last season, scoring a brace for Wakefield in a big home win over Salford Red Devils.

Still only 19, the teenager had made his first-team bow for Trinity the year prior during their treble-winning campaign at Championship level, being activated as the 18th man in a game against Dewsbury.

He has already played two matches for the Rams on loan this term, taking his overall senior career appearance tally up to nine, and now re-joins on a one-week loan.

Huddersfield and Wakefield young guns seal Dewsbury loans

Lingard – who will celebrate hit 20th birthday in October – will this weekend line up for Dewsbury away against Barrow Raiders, and will likely do so alongside Huddersfield winger Carr.

Carr, 23, made his Huddersfield debut last April against Catalans Dragons and now has six first-team appearances to his name for the Super League outfit.

Including his two caps on the international stage for Ireland, both earned last season, the winger has 47 career appearances on his CV having previously donned a shirt for Oldham, Batley Bulldogs and Bradford Bulls as well as the Giants.

Still awaiting his first Super League try, Carr has scored a total of 17 tries to date in his career at club level along with two for Ireland.

As his season-long loan was announced, Huddersfield‘s Director of Rugby Andy Kelly said: “The return value for us is we are transitioning the younger players from academy to senior rugby league and continuing their journey to become Super League players at the Giants.

“That brings some very mature physical and mental challenges and we are happy to see them playing in so many different levels of the game.

“Connor Carr joins Monty Lumb and Jacob Algar at Dewsbury and continues to expand our relationships with Dewsbury Rams.

“All will gain some benefits and we are excited to see these players exploring all aspects of the Talent Pathway available to them.”

Paul March’s Dewsbury side sit just inside the Championship play-offs having won seven and lost seven of their 14 league games so far this term.

They make the trip to Cumbria having won three of their last five matches, but were beaten heavily in the most recent of those, losing 46-0 at home against Widnes Vikings.